Nations Lending expands with mid-Atlantic branch in Columbia

By: Daily Record Staff May 13, 2020

Nations Lending, an agency-direct independent mortgage company based in Independence, Ohio, Wednesday announced the opening of a new mid-Atlantic branch in Columbia. The office will be led by industry veteran Laura Fournier, who brings years of wide-ranging experience in the mortgage industry for both large banks and independent lenders. The Maryland branch is located at 9192 Red Branch ...

