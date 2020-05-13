Quantcast

RYAN BROWN v. MARCUS TAYLOR, ET AL.

By: Daily Record Staff May 13, 2020

Torts -- Unlawful arrest -- Dispute of material fact Ryan Brown was arrested in Baltimore City for possession of a handgun and related charges. All criminal charges against Brown were later dismissed. Brown then filed a tort action in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City alleging unlawful arrest, among other related claims. The Baltimore Police officers ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo