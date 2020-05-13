Quantcast

SC&H Group donates 886 meals to Md. hospital caregivers

By: Daily Record Staff May 13, 2020

SC&H Group, a Sparks-based management consulting, audit, and tax firm, donated 886 meals for local hospital workers through the Josie King Foundation lunch donation program. The firm challenged its employees to buy one meal for local hospital workers and within a few days, the SC&H Group team surpassed its original goal of 250 meals and matched ...

