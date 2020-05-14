Quantcast

4th Circuit revives Maryland’s emoluments claim against Trump

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer May 14, 2020

Saying no one is above the law, a bitterly divided federal appeals court Thursday revived Maryland’s claim that President Donald Trump has committed corruption of constitutional consequence in the handling of his property in Washington. In a 9-6 decision, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sent back for trial Maryland's and the District of Columbia’s ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo