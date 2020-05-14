Quantcast

Harford seeks partner to expand broadband in rural North

By: Daily Record Staff May 14, 2020

Harford County is seeking an internet service provider to partner with on grant applications to help offset the cost of expanding broadband in its rural northern region, county officials announced Thursday. County Executive Barry Glassman has directed his administration to issue a formal “Request for Information” to identify an internet service provider that will apply for ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo