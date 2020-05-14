Maryland tallies 65K new unemployment claims

More than 65,000 new unemployment claims were filed in Maryland as the total number of people who are out of work in the state exceeds 500,000 in two months.

First-time claims for the week ending May 9 decreased by more than 43,500. In all, 556,680 people have been thrown out of their jobs as a result of the closures of large numbers of businesses in Maryland as a result of Gov. Larry Hogan’s actions to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

In the last week, the number of new traditional claims outpaced other new claims 2-1. Workers not traditionally covered by unemployment, including the self-employed and so-called gig workers, as well as workers who had exhausted their benefits but are not eligible for 13 additional weeks of federal payments was slightly more than 20,000 claims, 27,000 fewer than the week before.

Nationally, more than 2.9 million people filed for first-time claims. That figure represents a decrease of 195,000 claims compared to the previous week.

That brings the eight-week total to about 36 million people. The U.S. Department of Labor reports that the adjusted unemployment rate is 15.7 percent. That rate is likely much higher after factoring in workers who have exhausted benefits are are no longer reporting job searches or looking for work.

