Md. metro counties keeping most COVID restrictions in place

Most of Maryland’s major metro jurisdictions say they’ll extend restrictions designed to slow the spread of COVID-19 despite the governor’s announcement that on Friday he is lifting a statewide stay-at-home order.

County executives throughout the Baltimore and Washington metro areas said they won’t be comfortable loosening those constraints until their jurisdictions meet benchmarks demonstrating the threat caused by the new coronavirus is waning.

“Life in Montgomery County will continue as it has (since March) because the circumstances in Montgomery County, as well in some other jurisdictions around us, have not changed enough to make it safe,” County Executive Marc Elrich said during a news conference Thursday.

Roughly 83% of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, according to the Maryland Department of Health, are located in Maryland six largest metro divisions. Since March the state has confirmed nearly 36,000 cases of COVID-19, which has killed more than 1,700 residents.

Prince George’s and Montgomery counties drive that number and account for 1 of every 2 confirmed cases in the state.

The top elected officials in Prince George’s and Montgomery counties and in Baltimore said they’ll keep stay-at-home orders in place in their jurisdictions until health officials believe the threat caused by the illness is sufficiently reduced.

“Right now the science tells us that if we reopen our doors at this moment, not only will we lose additional money but we are going to lose more Prince Georgians,” Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said.

Elrich, in neighboring Montgomery County, joined Alsobrooks and District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser in extending stay-at-home orders in their respective divisions.

“I can put it pretty simply: At this point Montgomery County is not changing its policies, and I will be issuing an executive order reinforcing that,” Elrich said.

Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young joined Washington-area executives in maintaining stay-at-home orders.

“I have been monitoring the situation and I don’t feel comfortable sending children and older adults back out into the public at this time,” Young said.

Metro area executives also criticized the state’s response in providing testing and protective equipment. Alsobrooks said she’s made requests to the state for protective equipment and contract tracers that have gone unanswered.

“We need the state to do its part,” Alsobrooks

A spokesman for Gov. Larry Hogan initially said the state had received no such requests. Later, after Alsobrooks released a letter memorializing the April 30 request, the spokesman acknowledged that a request had been made both in a meeting and in writing but did not immediately explain the contradiction in the earlier statement.

Young also joined Alsobrooks in criticizing the state’s delivery of tests and protective equipment. In order to fully reopen the city, Young said, Baltimore needs to test at least 2,700 people a day for the virus. Between April 27 and May an average or 529 residents a day were tested. All of those tests, he said, were provided by the city or local hospitals.

“To date, the state has failed to provide local jurisdictions, including Baltimore City, with the testing resources we need to be able to safely reopen,” Young said. “I’d very much like to reopen, but until the state steps up to the plate and provides us with testing help it would be irresponsible for us to relax our restrictions.”

Health officials in metro jurisdictions continuing with stay-at-home orders said they want to see improvements in key standards before they’ll feel comfortable recommending moving ahead with loosening restrictions.

Benchmarks that health officials want to see met include at least 14 straight days with decreases in new infections combined with an increase in testing.

Additionally, those officials want to see sustained decreases in hospitalization rates and in the demand for Intensive Care Unit beds and continued drops in emergency room visits from residents reporting symptoms of COVID-19.

Health officials also said a crucial gauge for recovery is an uninterrupted downturn in the number of daily deaths from the virus.

Some metro counties, however, will start to ease some restrictions.

Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski and Anne Arundel County Steuart Pittman said they’re enacting nearly identical policies in terms of what will be done.

Neither will enact a local stay at home order. Both will allow for all manufacturing to resume, provided social distancing measures are enforced with property protective equipment. It’s not believed that will result in a surge in people returning to work because most manufacturing was already deemed essential under the governor’s orders.

They will also allow retailers to continue to offer curbside pickup but will not allow retailers to begin opening up to 50% of store capacity. Anne Arundel County will allow salons and barbershops to open on an appointment-only basis; customers must wait outside for services and will no longer require a note from an employer that a haircut is necessary.

Indoor religious services will remain prohibited in both counties.

Both Pittman and Olszewski said they realize some residents and businesses will be relieved by their decisions while others will be unhappy, but they asked residents for patience.

“We can either claim victory now, and stop the battle, or we can finish the job we started, and every health official I’ve spoken to prefers the latter,” Pittman said.