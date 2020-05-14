Md.’s projected revenue losses for this year are scaled back

Maryland will likely avoid the worst-case revenue projections for this year made at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the long-term outlook remain gloomy.

The latest projections from the Board of Revenue Estimates are a significant departure from the $2.8 billion revenue decline that was forecast just a month ago. Revised projections now call for a drop in revenues ranging from $925 million to $1.1 billion by June 30, the end of the current fiscal year.

“These are just incredibly challenging times,” said Comptroller Peter Franchot. “What we’re looking at is a snapshot that can only be described as an economic nightmare and these revenue figures along with the record numbers of unemployed Marylanders and businesses on the verge of closing their doors are unprecedented in their scope and magnitude.”

But the comptroller’s dire early projections are drawing sharp criticism from one legislative leader who said Franchot’s desire to insert himself into the news has tainted the revenue-estimating process.

Senate President Bill Ferguson Thursday called the earliest projections “fear mongering” that were not officially reviewed by other members of the Board of Revenue Estimates, including Kopp, who is the legislature’s representative on that panel.

“It was irresponsible then and even more irresponsible now that we see just how off those projections were 30 days ago,” said Ferguson. “In the meantime, major decisions were made on the basis of these worst-case scenarios that will have lasting impacts.”

Ferguson said the April estimates were released the day before Gov. Larry Hogan announced he would veto large spending bills. Last week, Hogan made good on that promise and vetoed dozens of bills including a controversial plan to increase public school funding by $4 billion annually as well as a number of tax increases that would partially offset the new program.

“Net result is the comptroller’s incessant, irrational obsession with inserting himself in any news cycle brought disrepute on a trusted process for state budgeting that had immediate impact on the future of millions of Marylanders, especially Maryland’s kids,” said Ferguson.

Meanwhile, two scenarios outlined by the Board of Revenue Estimates show substantial declines in the next two fiscal years are likely to widen. The most optimistic of the two foresees a $2.1 billion decrease in fiscal 2021 and $2.6 billion the following year.

The second, more pessimistic scenario projects a $2.6 billion shortfall for fiscal 2021 that grows to $4 billion the following year.

The decreases are expected to be driven by reduced income tax collections from lost jobs as well as sales tax decreases.

“These are extraordinary impacts and the effects are dramatic and depressing,” said Andrew Schaufele director of the Bureau of Revenue Estimates at the Office of the Comptroller.

Franchot said the news reenforces his call to not create any new costly state programs or impose new taxes on a financially beleaguered workers and business owners.

State Budget Secretary David Brinkley said Thursday’s projections will guide decisions by the Board of Public Works later this year. That panel can cut up to 25 percent of an agency’s budget without legislative approval.

“We have to take a few steps at this and kind of see what the impacts will be in the long-term,” said Brinkley.

Hogan last month imposed a spending and hiring freeze but would not commit to no future furloughs or layoffs of state workers.

Treasurer Nancy Kopp agreed and held out hope that further deeper cuts and layoffs of state employees could be avoided.

“We don’t want to add to unemployment,” said Kopp. “That doesn’t help.”