Michele Jenkins Guyton and Andrew Imparato | Kennedy Krieger Institute

Michele Jenkins Guyton, Ph.D., and Andrew Imparato, JD, were named to its board of directors of the Kennedy Krieger Institute.

Guyton is a delegate from Baltimore County in the Maryland House of Delegates and a former member of the State Board of Education who serves on the Education Subcommittee of the Ways and Means Committee and also serves on the Maryland Commission on Disabilities. A longtime public servant, Guyton has also been a member of the Maryland High School Graduation Task Force, the Innovative School Schedule Work Group, the Maryland Adult Learning Advisory Council, and the Governor’s Leadership Council of Maryland.

She previously served as chair of the board of directors of the mid-Atlantic chapter of the Tourette Association of America and in a variety of other positions including as an educational consultant and family educator for the Durham County, North Carolina Department of Mental Health. Prior to that position, she was an assistant professor in the psychology department at the University of Iowa and a program developer for at-risk families at the Domestic Violence Center in Iowa City.

Guyton received a Bachelor of Arts from Vanderbilt University; a joint masters in women’s studies and psychology from Radcliffe College and Brandeis University; and a doctorate in developmental and social psychology from Brandeis University. She resides in Baltimore County with her husband and three children.

Imparato has served for the last six years as the executive director of the Association of University Centers on Disabilities in Silver Spring where he helped the organization more than double its budget, expand its leadership capacity, and broaden the scope of its advocacy. He recently started a new position as the executive director of Disability Rights California in Sacramento.

With more than 25 years of experience as a disability rights lawyer and policy professional, Imparato has worked with bipartisan policymakers to advance disability policy nationally in the areas of civil rights, workforce development, and disability benefits.

Prior to joining AUCD, Imparato was senior counsel and disability policy director for Chairman Tom Harkin on the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions. In advance of that position, he spent 11 years as president and CEO of the American Association of People with Disabilities. He currently serves on the National Advisory Committee for the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation’s Health Policy Research Scholars program, the Centene National Disability Advisory Council, and the Ruderman Family Foundation’s International Advisory Council.

Imparato is a graduate of Yale College and Stanford Law School. He recently relocated to Sacramento after living in Baltimore for 25 years.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.