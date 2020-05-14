Quantcast

Michigan settles suit after landmark right-to-read-ruling

By: Associated Press By Corey Williams May 14, 2020

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will ask the Michigan Legislature to provide at least $94.4 million to Detroit's public schools to settle a lawsuit that describes the city's schools as "slum-like" and incapable of delivering access to literacy. The settlement agreement was signed Thursday and comes weeks after a federal appeals court issued a ...

