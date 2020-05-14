Quantcast

Mr. Trash wheel featured in Guinness World Records 2020 Edition

By: Daily Record Staff May 14, 2020

Mr. Trash Wheel, Baltimore’s solar-powered trash interceptor run by the Waterfront Partnership’s Healthy Harbor Initiative, was recognized in the Guinness World Records 2020 Edition for “Most Floating Debris Removed by a Trash Interceptor in One Month.” The feat was accomplished between April 1 and April 30, 2017, after removing 63.3 tons of debris from the mouth of the ...

