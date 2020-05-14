SBA gives ‘safe harbor’ to PPP loans below $2M

The U.S. Small Business Administration has offered fresh guidance on the Paycheck Protection Program that may ease the fears of some small businesses concerned about whether they had run afoul of program rules.

Small business owners had been alarmed when SBA officials recently disclosed that if they were unable to certify their need for the funds they would not only have to return the money but face penalties as well. The SBA had announced a May 7 “safe harbor” deadline for companies to make that determination and to return loans for which they were unqualified.

On Wednesday the SBA disclosed in updated “frequently asked questions” guidance that any recipient of less than $2 million in loans will be “deemed to have made the required certification concerning the necessity of the loan request in good faith.”

Why the change of heart? The agency explained it this way (it’s Question No. 46):

“SBA has determined that this safe harbor is appropriate because borrowers with loans below this threshold are generally less likely to have had access to adequate sources of liquidity in the current economic environment than borrowers that obtained larger loans. This safe harbor will also promote economic certainty as PPP borrowers with more limited resources endeavor to retain and rehire employees.

“In addition, given the large volume of PPP loans, this approach will enable SBA to conserve its finite audit resources and focus its reviews on larger loans, where the compliance effort may yield higher returns.”

The SBA Wednesday also extended the May 7 safe-harbor deadline to May 18 for those companies that had received larger loans and determined they did qualify for the program to return those monies without penalty.

The PPP program has been the source of a stream of complaints since it was enacted, with criticism ranging from how banks were steering loans to favored clients to funds not being available to minority and underserved businesses to program rules being murky.

A second round of funding for the program — $310 billion — was authorized when the initial $349 billion was quickly exhausted.