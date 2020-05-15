Quantcast

Ballinger Creek to convert to COVID-19 rehabilitation center

By: Daily Record Staff May 15, 2020

Ballenger Creek Center, a post-hospital rehabilitation and long-term care facility in Frederick, Friday announced it will temporarily convert to a COVID-19 post-acute care center in order to assist hospitals in expanding capacity during the pandemic. The center plans to start admitting COVID-19 positive patients Monday. As the COVID-19 pandemic expands exponentially in Maryland, Ballenger Creek Center is ...

