BGE to freeze customers’ base rates through 2022

By: Daily Record Staff May 15, 2020

A multi-year customer relief and energy infrastructure investment plan put forth Friday by Baltimore Gas & Electric along with the Maryland Public Service Commission would freeze customers’ base delivery rates at current levels through the end of 2022. The plan is designed to aid in the region’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and to continue improvements ...

