Quantcast

DERIUS DUNCAN v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff May 15, 2020

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Second-degree murder Prior to the events that are the focus of this case, Derius Duncan, appellant, had been convicted of another offense for which he received a suspended sentence subject to a period of probation. Consequently, as of March 2011, Duncan was subject to reimposition of nearly twenty ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo