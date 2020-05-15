Quantcast

EDWARD H. WHALEN v. HANDGUN PERMIT REVIEW BOARD

By: Daily Record Staff May 15, 2020

Administrative law -- Handgun Permit Review Board -- Good and substantial reason In this appeal, appellant Edward H. Whalen challenges the finding by the Handgun Permit Review Board (“the Board”) that he lacked a “good and substantial reason” to obtain a permit to wear, carry, or transport a handgun. In addition, he attacks the underlying statute ...

