Md. high court will consider billboard tax’s constitutionality

Company alleges free-speech violation

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer May 15, 2020

Maryland’s top court will consider whether Baltimore’s tax on commercial billboard operators unconstitutionally infringes on their right to free speech in the advertisements and messages they post. The Court of Appeals this month agreed to hear Clear Channel Outdoor Inc.’s appeal of a lower court ruling that the city permissibly taxed the company’s business of operating ...

