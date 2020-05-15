Quantcast

Net Health acquires Md.’s Tissue Analytics

By: Daily Record Staff May 15, 2020

Net Health, a provider of cloud-based Electronic Health Record (EHR) software for specialized care settings, Friday acquired Tissue Analytics, a Baltimore-based developer of automated mobile wound and skin imaging and predictive analytics solutions. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition of Tissue Analytics expands Net Health's leadership position within the wound care market, and for ...

