Quantcast

TRAVIS DAMON BURROUGHS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff May 15, 2020

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- DNA This is a consolidated appeal from the Circuit Court for Baltimore City. Appellants, Travis Burroughs and Keith Hayes, challenge their convictions for sexually assaulting two minors, J.P. and T.W. Burroughs and Hayes present the following questions for our review, which we have rephrased and consolidated: 1. Did ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo