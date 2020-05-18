Quantcast

Activists: Giving renters’ right to counsel would save Md. money

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer May 18, 2020

Every $1 spent providing legal services to low-income residents facing eviction generates a 624% return on investment for Baltimore and Maryland, according to a report released Monday. With hundreds of thousands of state residents out of work because of the COVID-19 pandemic, evictions are poised to surge throughout Maryland when emergency orders barring evictions are lifted, ...

