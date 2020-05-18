Quantcast

Baltimore County to offer more PPP to long-term care facilities

By: Daily Record Staff May 18, 2020

In an effort to better assist state nursing homes that are having difficulty acquiring personal protective equipment (PPE) to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Monday announced additional supplies will be available directly to state-regulated long-term care facilities across Baltimore County. This new effort from Baltimore County will supplement existing processes ...

