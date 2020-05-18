Heather N. King | Duane Morris

Duane Morris LLP promoted Heather N. King to special counsel.

King practices in the area of corporate and securities law, representing clients in connection with complex financings, mergers and acquisitions, venture capital and private securities offerings. She regularly advises management teams and board of directors regarding corporate governance and matters relating to company operations.

King has extensive experience advising clients in a variety of industries, including corporate clients in the technology, financial services, consumer products and healthcare industries.

She is a graduate of the University of Baltimore School of Law (J.D., magna cum laude, 2008), where she was associate comments editor of the Law Review, and a graduate of Stevenson University (Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude, 2000).

