How much free speech do panhandlers have?

Welcome to Monday, the 160th anniversary of Abraham Lincoln gaining the Republican nomination for president.

Here are some news items to get your week started.

— Does Miami Beach’s COVID-19 panhandling restriction violate free speech?

— William & Mary names its first black law school dean

— More than 1 in 20 adults shoulder court-related debt, report states.

— Man who served time for breaking unconstitutional law wins compensation.