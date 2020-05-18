Quantcast

Maryland, Virginia, DC intend to sue EPA on bay pollution

By: Associated Press Brian Witte May 18, 2020

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia filed a notice of intent to sue the Environmental Protection Agency for failing to require two other states to implement plans to cut pollution in the Chesapeake Bay, officials said Monday. Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh and Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring filed the notice of intent ...

