Quantcast

Powell says Fed will name borrowers, will use all its tools

By: Associated Press By Christopher Rugaber May 18, 2020

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is pledging to reveal the names and other details of the entities that borrow from the emergency programs the central bank has set up to offset the economic hit from the viral outbreak. In prepared testimony for a Tuesday congressional hearing, Powell says the central bank will disclose the ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo