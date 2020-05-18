Quantcast

SEDRICK STOKES v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff May 18, 2020

Criminal procedure -- Hearsay -- Statements to 911 operator After a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County, Sedrick Stokes was convicted of second-degree murder and use of a handgun in the commission of a felony. He was sentenced to 30 years’ incarceration for the second-degree murder conviction and a consecutive term of ...

