Quantcast

SYSTEMS 4, INC. v. WESTFIELD PROPERTY MANAGEMENT LLC

By: Daily Record Staff May 18, 2020

Contracts -- Attorneys' fees -- Prevailing party Westfield Property Management, LLC (“Westfield”), filed suit against Systems 4, Inc., in the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County, alleging that Systems 4 failed to return the unearned portion of a deposit after Westfield terminated a contract for Systems 4’s services. Systems 4 filed a multi-count counterclaim and amended ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo