The Daily Record takes top honors, wins 31 awards at press contest

The Daily Record took the top prize — News Organization of the Year — for scoring the most points for awards in its division in the Maryland Delaware District of Columbia Press Association’s 2019 editorial, design and revenue contests, which recognize journalism and other efforts from the previous year.

The Daily Record also received 31 other awards, including three Best of Show awards, in the contest. Entrants competed in divisions by audience size and frequency or type of publication, with all divisions considered collectively for Best of Show awards.

In the editorial contest, Bryan P. Sears won the Best of Show award in the Breaking News Social Media category for his social media posts from the Maryland General Assembly session. The Daily Record Staff won Best of Show for coverage of federal raids in Baltimore arising from the investigation into the “Healthy Holly” scandal. Both entries also garnered first-place awards.

In the revenue contest, the Best of Show award in the Best Event category was given to Erin McLaughlin and The Daily Record Staff for “Influential Marylanders.” That entry also won first place.

The Daily Record’s website was named a Website of General Excellence in its division.

Other first-place editorial entries in the division were:

Best use of interactive media: Adam Bednar for the Ground Up Podcast.

Online blog commentary: Bryan P. Sears for the Eye on Annapolis Blog.

Breaking news: Adam Bednar, Heather Cobun, Tim Curtis and Bryan P. Sears took first place for coverage of Mayor Pugh’s resignation.

Education reporting: Tim Curtis, for “An opening at the top”

General news story: Steve Lash, for “Not seeing eye to eye: Prosecutors, defense attorneys differ on eyewitness standards”

Growth and land use reporting: Samantha J. Subin, for “Talbot County grapples with growth.”

State government: Heather Cobun, “Hemp legalization means prosecutions of pot require special testing, AG says.”

The Daily Record also had these second-place wins in the editorial contest:

Best use of interactive media: Jason Whong, for “Remaining Md. counties sound off on plans to sue opioid companies”

General social media reporting: Bryan P. Sears, for his coverage of Delegate Lisanti’s censure and remarks.

Breaking news – social media: The Daily Record staff, for coverage of Mayor Catherine Pugh’s resignation.

Online blog commentary: Generation J.D. bloggers.

Feature story – profile: Louis Krauss, for “Glazer’s oeuvre: 40 years of memorable TV ads.”

Series :Bryan P. Sears, Heather Cobun, Tim Curtis and The Daily Record staff, for “Medical cannabis report card.”

General news video: Bryan P. Sears, for a live video of the press conference in which Catherine Pugh’s resignation was announced.

Breaking news: Adam Bednar, Heather Cobun, Tim Curtis and Bryan P. Sears, for their coverage of federal raids at the Mayor’s office and elsewhere in Baltimore.

Local government: Adam Bednar, for “It’s Jack Young’s government now.”

State government: Bryan P. Sears, for “Red flag orders in Md.”

Immigration in communities: Louis Krauss, for “Immigration backlog: Asylum cases clog dockets, outstrip attorneys’ ability to help.”

The Daily Record also won these awards in the design contest:

Laura Black won first place for page 1 design for the cover of the May 3, 2019 issue, which featured the resignation of Catherine Pugh. In News-driven Informational Graphics, Jason Whong took second place for “Opioid-related deaths in 2018” and first place for a graphic about “Maryland’s Appointed Attorneys Program”

Additionally, The Daily Record won these awards in the revenue contest:

In the news-driven special section category, Patrick Brannan and The Daily Record staff won second place for “Doing Business in Maryland: Outlook 2020” and first place for “Annapolis Summit.” Brannan and the staff also won second place in the custom publication category for “Way to Be.”