WILLIAM YOUNGBLOOD v. FRANCIS CRAWFORD, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff May 18, 2020

Civil litigation -- Default judgment -- Damages hearing In this case, we are asked to decide whether a defendant against whom a default has been entered as a discovery sanction has the right to cross-examine witnesses at the subsequent hearing on damages. Read the opinion

