FEATURED MOVER | Stephanie Shack, Enterprise Community Partners

Enterprise Community Partners promoted Senior Vice President Stephanie Shack to the new position of chief legal officer, overseeing legal and compliance operations across Enterprise’s entities nationwide.

Shack’s appointment to CLO follows Enterprise’s recent decision to combine the legal departments of Enterprise Community Investment and Enterprise Community Partners into one. Shack joined Enterprise in 2017 as senior vice president and general counsel for ECI, prior to which she was senior vice president, associate general counsel and assistant secretary with Corporate Office Properties Trust, a publicly traded real estate investment trust. Previously, she held positions at the Johns Hopkins Health System Corporation, the global law firm DLA Piper and the office of U.S. Magistrate Judge John E. Dougherty.

ABOUT STEPHANIE SHACK

Resides in:

I’ve lived in Baltimore for the past 23 years (I’m originally from New Jersey) and have been an avid Ravens fan all that time.

Education:

I graduated with honors from Washington University in St. Louis and received my Juris Doctor with distinction from Emory University School of Law. I ended up going to Emory for law school because for one thing, Atlanta was about to host the 1996 Olympic Games and as a sports fan, I wanted to be a part of the action. I had the opportunity to see a couple of events, including the beginning of the marathon and some rowing races, and I clearly remember watching the closing ceremony in Centennial Olympic Park. It was an incredible time. But it wasn’t just about the Olympics. At Emory, I was able to get first-hand experience in a courtroom as a third-year student in the clinical program. At the time, I thought I wanted to be a prosecutor, so this was very exciting. I got to argue cases in a courtroom and became involved with initiatives to support the community, like developing a guide for rape victims to know their rights. But ultimately, I knew the constant emotional toll that comes with litigating criminal cases was not the path for me.

If you had not chosen law as a profession, what profession would you choose and why?

I’ve always been interested in criminal justice, so I probably would have done something along those lines. I was a psychology major in undergrad and I loved learning how people think and how their motivations, emotions and experiences influence their actions. In many ways, the lessons I learned then are still very relevant for my job today heading up Enterprise’s legal department; it’s crucial that I’m able to understand, relate to and address my team’s needs to ensure we’re able to fulfill our business objectives and keep the organization running smoothly. Besides law and psychology, I’ve always had a passion and desire to give back to the community. In law school, I organized a lip-syncing competition (air band) and all the money raised went to charity. I’ve also been on the Board at Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake for 16 years, where I’ve chaired the Homeowner Services Committee for the past four ½ years, helping to refine the policies and recruiting for new homeowners, review potential homeowners’ applications and assist with the interviews of such homeowners. I fully believe that a home should be a sanctuary where people can grow and thrive. That’s why when I saw the job listing at Enterprise, I knew it was a perfect fit for me. It combined my legal expertise with my passion for working within communities to ensure everyone has an affordable and healthy place to call home.

Favorite vacation:

One hundred percent, hands down, my favorite vacation destination is St. John in the Virgin Islands. My sister and I have a time share condo right in Cruz Bay and it’s where I feel most relaxed. I especially love to lounge on the beach and listen to the calming sound of the waves.

When I want to relax, I … :

Read. Usually you’ll find me reading suspense or thriller novels, but right now I’m reading Maurice Benard’s autobiography “Nothing General About It.” I’ve been a huge fan of General Hospital since I was a kid, so I’ve enjoyed getting to learn more about Maurice, and in particular, his passion and work around mental health. Additionally, to keep me sane, I work out five days a week. And since we’ve all been social distancing, I’ve been replacing my in-person catchups with friends with virtual happy hours – anything bubbly is my drink of choice!

Favorite musician:

I am a die-hard Bon Jovi fan. It all began when I went to one of their concerts in D.C. with my sister. I just loved their energy and how much fun they were having. Besides their music (“Wanted Dead or Alive” is my absolute favorite), I really admire what Jon Bon Jovi has done for communities through his many years of charitable work. Having my photo taken with him and my sister was a dream come true.

Favorite quotation:

“Life is short, tell people you love them.” I lost one of my best friends in a car accident about 20 years ago, and ever since then, this quote has really stuck with me. We don’t know what will happen tomorrow, so I always try to remember to make the most of today and let those who I love and care about, know.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.