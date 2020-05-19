Quantcast

MCEDC to study COVID-19 impact and recovery

By: Daily Record Staff May 19, 2020

The Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation (MCEDC) has selected Rockville-based Westat as its strategic partner in conducting a longitudinal COVID-19 Adaptation and Recovery Study. This three-year survey of Montgomery County businesses will track and analyze the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the County’s businesses through spring of 2023. Nationally-recognized and employee-owned, Westat provides research ...

