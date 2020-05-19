Quantcast

Nurx telehealth now available in Md.

By: Daily Record Staff May 19, 2020

San Francisco-based telehealth company Nurx is now available in Maryland, company officials announced Tuesday. Nurx connects patients with providers through the company's app, providing care for sensitive health needs including birth control, STI home testing and treatment, HIV prevention and emergency contraception. The company delivers personalized care to more than 250,000 patients across the country.  

