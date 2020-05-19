Quantcast

Patient First adds COVID-19 testing at Annapolis location

By: Daily Record Staff May 19, 2020

Patient First will begin drive-up COVID-19 testing by appointment beginning Thursday at its location on West Street in Annapolis. This will be the fifth Patient First center offering testing in the Greater Baltimore area.  Appointments at the Annapolis center may be scheduled now by calling the center at 443-603-0758. Patient First currently offers COVID-19 testing in the ...

