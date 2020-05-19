Quantcast

The Hotel at the University of Maryland to reopen June 1

By: Daily Record Staff May 19, 2020

Following extensive consideration and the development of enhanced cleaning protocols to align with federal guidelines and industry recommendations, The Hotel at the University of Maryland, a luxury hotel and conference center adjacent to the University of Maryland (UMD), College Park, will reopen June 1, university officials said Tuesday. With a motto reading, “Our attention to detail is your ...

