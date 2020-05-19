Quantcast

Walmart becomes a pandemic lifeline, online sales surge 74%

By: Associated Press By Anne D'Innocenzio May 19, 2020

NEW YORK — Walmart emerged as one of the few lifelines to millions of people as the coronavirus spread, leading to surging profit and sales for the world's largest retailer. Online sales in the U.S. jumped 74% for its fiscal first quarter that ended April 30, which captured the brunt of the pandemic's outbreak. Same-store sales ...

