Quantcast

Baltimore County to begin appointment-free testing Thursday

By: Daily Record Staff May 20, 2020

Baltimore County will offer drive-through COVID-19 testing at the Maryland State Fairgrounds testing site beginning Thursday without requiring an appointment, county officials announced Wednesday. This will be the first appointment-free testing offered by the county. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, residents may receive a test without an appointment or an order from a doctor. Individuals wishing ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo