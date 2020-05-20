Quantcast

Editorial Advisory Board: Sullivan made the right move in Flynn case

By: Editorial Advisory Board May 20, 2020

Judge Emmett Sullivan is not letting self-convicted Gen. Michael Flynn off the hook Flynn hung himself on, at least not yet. The Department of Justice seeks to erase Flynn’s prosecution, but Sullivan, the judge who took Flynn’s confession of guilt, has appointed John Gleeson, a retired federal judge and former prosecutor, to challenge the Department ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo