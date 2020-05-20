Quantcast

Maryland white marlin tournament to proceed as scheduled

By: Associated Press May 20, 2020

SALISBURY — Officials with a Maryland fishing tournament have announced their event will go on as scheduled in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The White Marlin Open said on its Facebook page that the tournament will be held as planned beginning on Aug, 3, the Salisbury Daily Times reported Wednesday. The Facebook post said the event will follow government ...

