Pride of Baltimore II to remain at the dock this season

By: Daily Record Staff May 20, 2020

The Pride of Baltimore Inc.’s Board of Directors has decided to close Pride of Baltimore II to the general public for the remainder of the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision to tie up Pride II for the season was based on a number of very important factors, including the safety and well-being of crew members, the ...

