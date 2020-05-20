Quantcast

Trump congratulates daughter Tiffany on finishing law school

By: Associated Press Darlene Superville May 20, 2020

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is celebrating a new addition to his immediate family: a lawyer. His youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump, recently graduated from Georgetown Law School. “Just what I need is a lawyer in the family. Proud of you Tiff!” Trump said Wednesday in a congratulatory tweet. Tiffany, 26, is Trump's daughter with his second ex-wife, actress Marla ...

