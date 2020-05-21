Quantcast

CIRCLE 21 CATTLE COMPANY, LLC v. LAURANCE D. CASLER

By: Daily Record Staff May 21, 2020

Civil litigation -- Notice of appeal -- Timeliness This appeal derives from an Order issued by the Circuit Court for Dorchester County that, inter alia, granted Summary Judgment to appellee, Laurance Casler. Following entry of the Order, appellant, Circle 21 Cattle Company, LLC, filed a Motion to Alter or Amend Judgment, which was denied. Appellant then ...

