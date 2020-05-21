Quantcast

COLIN BARRINGTON WILLIAMS v. JACK KAVANAGH, WARDEN

By: Daily Record Staff May 21, 2020

Criminal procedure -- Writ of habeas corpus -- Extradition Appellant, Colin Barrington Williams, appeals from the Circuit Court for Howard County’s denial of his petition for writ of habeas corpus and stay of extradition challenging his extradition from Maryland to Virginia. Williams presents several arguments for our review, which we have consolidated and rephrased into a ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo