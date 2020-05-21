Quantcast

Editorial Advisory Board: Protecting the child, obeying the Constitution

By: Tom Baden May 21, 2020

Family court judges in Maryland follow the frequent practice of sua sponte adding a nondisparagement provision to divorce decrees, simply announcing that fact to the parties. While parties to a divorce can always enter into nondisparagement agreements voluntarily and have them enforced by courts, a decision by the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court rendered on May 7 places court ...

