Quantcast

Fed’s Powell says economic forecasts filled with uncertainty

By: Associated Press By Martin Crutsinger May 21, 2020

WASHINGTON — Efforts to forecast the U.S. economy's path to recovery from the current deep downturn face "a whole new level of uncertainty," Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Thursday. Not only is there the difficulty predicting how the coronavirus pandemic will play out, it is also unclear how American workers and consumers will react as ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo