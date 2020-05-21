Quantcast

Forgivable loans for Baltimore-area small businesses, contractors, nonprofits available

By: Daily Record Staff May 21, 2020

Lendistry, a fintech involved in Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), Thursday announced funds remain available for forgivable loans to eligible small businesses, independent contractors and nonprofit organizations in Baltimore. Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young announced in April a $10 million commitment, with funding provided by Goldman Sachs under its 10,000 Small Businesses initiative, and with loans provided through Lendistry under ...

