JULIO LISANDRO LOPEZ GOMEZ v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff May 21, 2020

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Robbery Appellant, Julio Lisandro Lopez Gomez, was convicted of robbery by a jury in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County. Gomez was sentenced to fifteen years’ imprisonment with all but ten years suspended and five years’ probation. Before us, Gomez raises questions related to the impeachment of a ...

