Loughlin, Giannulli to serve prison time for college scam

By: Associated Press By Alanna Durkin Richer May 21, 2020

"Full House" actress Lori Loughlin has agreed to serve two months behind bars and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, has agreed to serve five months as part of a deal to plead guilty to cheating the college admissions process, according to court papers filed Thursday. Loughlin, 55, and Giannulli, 56, are scheduled to plead guilty ...

