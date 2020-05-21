Quantcast

RICHARD LEE FREEMAN v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff May 21, 2020

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Traffic stop In the late night hours on September 16, 2018, a Salisbury City police officer stopped a Cadillac sport-utility vehicle that had failed to stop at a stop sign. As a result of this stop, the State charged appellant Richard Freeman, the rear seat passenger, with multiple ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo