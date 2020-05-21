Quantcast

R&M opens East Coast office, production site in Elkridge

By: Daily Record Staff May 21, 2020

R&M, an active developer and supplier of high-quality network infrastructures, Thursday announced the opening of its new U.S. East Coast office and production site in Elkridge. To celebrate the new facility and expanded service to customers in the Eastern, Southern and Midwestern United States, R&M will present an open house webcast June 4 at 11 a.m. to follow COVID-19 social-distancing rules ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo