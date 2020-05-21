The Daily Record announces COVID Heroes winners as part of Health Care Heroes

The Daily Record has added a special category to its Health Care Heroes event to honor those health care professionals on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ten winners were selected from more than 60 nominations.

They join the other 25 individuals and organizations who will be honored during the 2020 Health Care Heroes virtual event on June 25 at 9 a.m. Tickets for the event can be purchased at TheDailyRecord.com/health-care-heroes.

“This year’s Health Care Heroes dedicate their lives to making a positive impact on the quality of health care in Maryland and beyond. They face incredible challenges and provide exceptional care to those in need,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, publisher of The Daily Record. “Their work is exceptional, and The Daily Record applauds their achievements.”

View a full list of winners here.

The Presenting Sponsor of the event is Kaiser Permanente. Ascension Saint Agnes is the Awards Sponsor. Virtual Celebration Sponsors include Epsilon Registration; LifeBridge Health; Maryland Proton Treatment Center; and VPC, Inc.

The event partner for Health Care Heroes is the Maryland Hospital Association.

For more information about Health Care Heroes visit TheDailyRecord.com/health-care-heroes.